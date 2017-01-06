Elijah Hood declares for the NFL Draft

Former Charlotte Catholic star and North Carolina running back Elijah Hood has declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season.

"This was a difficult decision, but after gathering more information and talking with my family, I believe it is in my best interest to declare for the NFL Draft and pursue my dreams of being a professional football player," said Hood in a press release provided by the UNC Athletic Communications Office.

Hood leaves UNC after rushing for 2,580 yards for his career which ranks him 9th in the program's history. He also racked up 29 rushing TD for his career.

His big season came last year as a sophomore when he rushed for 1,463 yards which is the 2nd most in a single season in UNC history.

Hood did not play in the Sun Bowl for the Heels due to medical reasons and stated he had plans to return to Carolina for his senior season. Two weeks later, he is getting ready to improve his draft stock following a junior season where he rushed for only 858 yards and 8 TD.

"I'm going to continue to pursue my degree from UNC and I'm proud to say I will always be a Tar Heel," said Hood.

