Winter weather impacting college students returning from break

Ahead of winter weather, students at some colleges and universities near Charlotte are returning to campus early to avoid trouble on the roads.

At Winthrop University in Rock Hill, officials opened residence halls to students early Friday.

“Snow is coming in and my mom told me I either come today or I come late,” said Molly Cribb, who returned from Charleston.

Many students at Winthrop are from North and South Carolina. Some are thankful their parents are monitoring the weather.

“They just warned us that snow is coming. We didn’t even honestly check the weather, so it’s probably a good thing that they did,” said Michael Speiser from Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Some students were already on the Winthrop campus for orientation. Parents planning to spend some extra time with a child had to cut the time short.

“I’m kind of nervous about going back down the road, so I’m trying to make sure he has everything straight before I leave him, because this is my baby and I’m kind of nervous as it is. And then you all want to bring snow on top of that. I am so nervous,” said Jacqueline McKiever, who had to leave to return to the Columbia area.

Friday, SCDOT crews continued to treat Interstate 77 and primary roads. So far, more than 45,000 gallons of brine and 56 tons of salt have been used on York County roads.

However, most of the students at Winthrop had no plans to leave campus.

“I hate driving in rain so, I mean icy roads, I have no idea what I’m doing,” Cribb said.

WBTV also called and checked with other area schools to see when students could return.

At UNC Charlotte, classes are scheduled to begin Monday, January 9. Residence halls are open for returning students. UNC Charlotte leaders are urging students not to return to campus Saturday so that workers can attempt to clear pathways and roadways.

Students at Queens University in Charlotte are scheduled to return to class Monday, January 9. Residence and dining halls are open to students now.

At Johnson and Wales University, classes are scheduled to begin Monday, January 9. Residence halls are not open until Sunday. However, a spokesperson said students with weather-related travel concerns will not be turned away from residence halls.

Other schools that may be of interest to families in Charlotte:

At UNC Chapel Hill, classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 9. Residence halls and dining halls will open Saturday morning, according to the university.

At UNC Wilmington, classes are scheduled to begin Monday, January 9. Residence and dining halls have been open since January 4. However, students have been advised not to travel at all Saturday and not before noon Sunday.

Clemson University classes are scheduled to begin Wednesday, January 11. Dorms and dining halls will be open to students Sunday.

Students at the University of South Carolina are already able to return to residence halls and use dining halls. Classes are scheduled to begin Monday January 9.

All universities will continue to monitor weather conditions for conditions that may warrant additional closings or delays.

