Side road residents wonder when their street will be treated during storm

Charlotte city leaders are preparing to deal with 2017's first winter storm. Thirty-two trucks have been deployed while crews work in 12-hour shifts.

The city's plan calls for treating major and minor thoroughfares, bridges, culverts on city roads, and hospital entrances first. During the storm, it appears many city roads may not get attention, depending on how fast city crews can work.

Residents who live in west Charlotte on Plumstead Road said they rarely see a city truck clear their road.

"I think one time last time it might have been two or three days before you could get out," Francis Walker said.

Walker said when that happens drivers are forced to navigate their way through his neighborhood filled with snow and ice.

"When traffic comes through, after a while you can get traction, but I've never recalled them coming through the street," Walker said.

City leaders admit neighborhood streets are a low priority. If the storm is bad enough, the plan calls for the city to go to "Condition C." When that happens, the city will be committed to clearing 75 percent of neighborhood streets 72 hours after the end of the storm.

Leaders also said oftentimes, by the time crews treat the neighborhood streets, the problem is gone and the snow and ice have melted. Residents say that's not fair, and that they want action.

"Let's get together and talk to the city about this," Jasmine Lixl said. "They should come and clean the roads. We pay taxes like everyone else, so we should be treated equally and we're not."

Some residents are coming up with a plan so they won’t get stuck, while Walker just plans to ride out the storm.

“You get your bread, milk, and whatever you need," he said. "We have a freezer so we are alright.”

The city is responding to residents’ concerns about paying taxes and getting their roads treated. Transportation leaders said if there is a problem of snow and ice on your neighborhood roads, you should call 311 or CDOT at 704-336-3200.

