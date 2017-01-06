Molly's Kids: Concord's Ally Davis named 'Girl of the Year' for 2017!

Maybe you remember Ally Davis as our 30th day this past September in “30 Kids. 30 Stories. 30 Days.” This 12-year-old from Concord has a rather large update.

1) She finished her treatments for Hodgkins Lymphoma Stage III!

2) Her PET scan shows NO NEW GROWTH.

3) Cancer cells are dead.

4) Her port is already out.

5) I’ve hooked her up with Dream On 3...

6) …they’re planning a magical surprise.

7) North Carolina Chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society also reached out to her after reading about her in #MollysKids…

8) …They named her as their "Girl of the Year" for 2017!

9) This means Ally helps “Man of the Year” candidates fundraise.

10) She said she has a goal of $100,000.

That’s not all.

On a personal level...

11) Ally has gotten back into sports.

12) She’s playing basketball this winter.

13) Soon starts back with Taekwondo.

14) Continues to love softball.

15) Will be showing horses this spring!

16) She talked with a Levine Children's Hospital genetic counselor.

17) She and her dad are hoping to take part in research to see if they can find out why someone develops this disease.

18) And finally…

19) …the thing Ally is most proud of…

20) She’s starting her own Foundation.

The "Team Ally Foundation" will raise awareness for pediatric cancer with an emphasis on Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and help patients with gas cards, gift cards, special presents and in talking with newly-diagnosed patients to let them know they have a friend.

It’s 100% Ally's idea.

“Sky’s the limit for her,” dad Preston said. “Anything with our daughter is possible.”

Go Ally, go.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**