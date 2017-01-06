Former NC state senator Malcolm Graham testifies in Roof case

From the very beginning of the Dylann Roof trial, Malcolm Graham has been blunt regarding his fate.

Graham feels the man who murdered nine people at Emanuel AME church and is choosing to represent himself should receive the death penalty.

Under oath Friday, Graham never brought up the name of the convicted killer. Rather he focused on his late sister, Charleston librarian Cynthia Graham Hurd.

Graham called her the matriarch of a family of six, after losing their parents. He also told the court that he was heartbroken, saying "my life is empty."

Tributes have come, ranging from a colorful mural to a branch library brand being named after her.

Former South Carolina attorney general Charlie Condon has kept up with the proceedings and feels the death penalty is the only option in the case.

"It does appear to be an appropriate case for a verdict of capital punishment," he said.

Government attorneys hope to conclude their work next week.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.