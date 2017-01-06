Get a used Chevy for the new semester!

Are you heading back to school for another great summer? You studied hard, passed your finals, and went home to enjoy the holidays – but now it’s time to head back. However, you realized that this past semester you spent a lot time running around campus, getting from classes, to study groups, to labs, and to finals. After some time off, you’ve come to realize that all that time you spent trekking across campus, you could have been studying? If you’re looking to shorten your mileage across campus this semester, visit our used car dealership in Charlotte for a cheap used Chevy to take back to school!

Study smarter, not harder with a used Chevy!

It’s always good to get your exercise, but why waste time walking that you could be studying or working on your final project? Make the most of your time with an affordable used Chevy in Charlotte! At our used car dealership, we have quite the selection, including:

Used 1415 Chevrolet Cruze Auto 2LT Sedan (Stk #: P4366) - $13,995*

Being a college student isn’t cheap! With this Charlotte used car, you can save money by making fewer stops at the gas pump. You can put the Ramen noodles away because you’re getting up to 26 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway.

Used 1415 Chevrolet Impala LT w/ 1LT Sedan (Stk #: P4376) - $14,995*

Stand out on campus with a stunning used Chevy dressed in Silver Ice exterior paint, alloy wheels, and Jet Black Dark Titanium interior. This used car doesn’t just talk the talk. Inside, you’ll find luxurious technology like a premium audio system, wireless phone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and an 8-inch touchscreen.

Used 1416 Chevrolet Traverse AWD LT w/ 1LT SUV (Stk #: P4350) - $21,595*

Maybe you wear more than one hat. If you’re a student AND a parent, you need a car that can do more than just get you to class on time. Our used car dealership offers a used Chevy SUV that seats up to seven people and offers top-notch safety features like traction control and a panic alarm. This pre-owned SUV has only had one previous owner and has less than 43,000 miles on the odometer!

Shop Charlotte used cars this semester!

These like-new used cars are sure to get you to class on time! Reliability is not a concern, because all of our pre-owned cars on the lot are given a thorough 160-point inspection before being put up for sale. If you’re curious about the history of any vehicle, you can request a FREE copy of the Carfax report which lists information about the car, including the number of previous owners, auto service records, any reported accidents, and more.

Don’t start the semester by being late to class because you couldn’t run there quick enough! Get around campus easily and ace your semester with a Charlotte used Chevy! To find yours, visit Toyota of N Charlotte at 13429 Statesville Road. We’re located just off of I-77 at exit 23!

Return Home



*Price excludes tax, tag, registration, and Administrative fee of $698.50.