Get back to school with a carpool!

Now that the holiday craziness has subsided, it’s time for the kids to head back to school. Once winter break has ended, it’s time to get back into the routine of getting the kids to school and picking them. You’re already dreading the thought of fighting traffic, getting through school zones, and waiting in line to drop off and pick up. Toyota of N Charlotte offers a solution for the back to school blues – carpooling!

What is carpooling?

When you decide to carpool, you make an arrangement between people to make a regular journey in a single vehicle, typically with each person taking turns to drive the others. Carpools are mostly composed of coworkers, students, or parents with students. If not looking forward to the dreaded drop-off and pick-up lanes, you should consider organizing a carpool with your neighbors and the parents of your children’s classmates and friends. By arranging a carpool, you can cut down on fuel costs, create less wear and tear on your N Charlotte Toyota, and even help save the planet.

Carpooling has a lot of benefits. By having other people drive throughout the week, you use less gas while driving to and from the school and while idling in the car loop. Idling also wears on components of your car, including your engine, air conditioning, and exhaust. The less idling and driving you do each week will reduce the amount of emissions released into the environment.

Toyota of N Charlotte’s carpool tips

If you’ve decided to give the school carpool a shot, make sure you have a plan! Toyota of N Charlotte has tips for a successful carpool, like:

Create a schedule. Determine who is riding and who is driving each week in the carpool. Have a schedule and stick to it, so there is no confusion. Be sure to have a backup driver in case of emergencies or illness.

Stay organized. Keep your car clean and ready for those little passengers. If it’s your turn to drive, be sure you have the proper child car seats installed and the children buckled in safely. It helps to keep juices and snacks on hand for any hungry riders!

Be on time. Running behind schedule not only makes you late, but makes the entire carpool late. Have a predetermined time to be ready and waiting for the carpool.

If your compact sedan isn’t going to cut it for your upcoming carpool, stop by Toyota of N Charlotte for a vehicle that’s carpool compatible! Peruse our best Toyota SUVs and minivans to find a car that fits your carpool needs. For example, the 1417 Toyota Highlander can seat up to eight people and comes packed with convenience features that help you enjoy your time behind the wheel – even in the car loop.

Whether you need more carpool tips or a vehicle that’s fit for the whole crew, stop by our new Toyota dealership near Charlotte! We’re located at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23!

Return Home