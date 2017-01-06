Charlotte Douglas International prepares for storm

The incident was a reported assault that took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court, officers say.More >>
The incident was a reported assault that took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court, officers say.More >>
Oscar Wong, the founder Highland Brewing in Asheville will offer remarks at the annual CEO Lecture presented by the Ketner School of Business at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.More >>
Oscar Wong, the founder Highland Brewing in Asheville will offer remarks at the annual CEO Lecture presented by the Ketner School of Business at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 26-year-old Terry Lewis Houston cut off his electronic monitor Saturday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 26-year-old Terry Lewis Houston cut off his electronic monitor Saturday.More >>
Mercedes Edney, who owns Ixora Botanical Beauty in Charlotte, created a YouCaring crowd funding page to help pay for schooling to become a licensed esthetician.More >>
Mercedes Edney, who owns Ixora Botanical Beauty in Charlotte, created a YouCaring crowd funding page to help pay for schooling to become a licensed esthetician.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they received information identifying 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy as the suspect. Flournoy is accused of arson and committing a hate crime.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they received information identifying 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy as the suspect. Flournoy is accused of arson and committing a hate crime.More >>