Charlotte Douglas International prepares for storm

As the winter storm approaches Charlotte, officials at Charlotte Douglas International are doing what they can to make sure they stay operational.

Employees of the airport are now on 12-hour shifts until all the snow and ice is gone. They will also be assisting any passengers that may get stuck at the airport for an extended period of time. Cots and mats will be made available and concessions will remain open 24/7.

Over 40 trucks and heavy machinery treated the runways, taxiways, and roads leading in and out of the airport this morning. Once the storm hits, they will keep as many runways open as possible. There will also be some delays as they work to de-ice the planes.

"Ice is actually a lot worse for us, so if we can get the snow, than we can manage that a lot easier than the ice," said Jack Christine, the Deputy Aviation Director.

"As the storm is finishing we will be working really hard to clean up everything the best we can before the night falls so we can take advantage of the sunlight. We will continue to treat the runways though to try and prevent it from freezing over."

Officials encourage you to check the flight status before you leave your home.

Many travelers attempted to fly out early Friday to avoid any potential for snow.

"They are allowing people to leave and change their flight plans," said Monique Williams, who was flying out of Charlotte.

"I am not going to stress it. I am going to stay in my hotel, if I need to get another night I will. Order room service and be happy."

One family WBTV spoke to was headed to Tampa, FL for the College Football Championship Game.

"Are we sad about missing it? Kind of yes, and kind of no. We are going to miss it. It will not bother us that we will miss it. We will be sunning," said George Ellison.



The airport will also monitor each runway to make sure it is safe to take-off and land. If there is ice present, they will close the runway.

