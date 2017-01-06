Undercover drug operation leads to Iredell Co. mail carrier arrested

An undercover drug operation in Iredell County has led to a woman charged with selling Opana pills.

Michelle Barton Rogers was arrested Wednesday at the main post office in Statesville, where she was employed as a US mail carrier.

Rogers is charged with one count of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II and one count of felony sell and deliver schedule II.

The arrest happened after a hand-to-hand purchase of Opana pills was made between Rogers and an undercover investigator.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.