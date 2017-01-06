Trial set to begin Monday for man accused of killing grandfather, assaulting mother

A man accused in the brutal beating death of his grandfather and an assault of his mother is set to go on trial in Rowan County beginning on Monday.

Jeff David Steen, 43, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Rowan Sheriff's investigators says Steen killed his grandfather, J.D. Furr, and attempted to kill his mother in November, 2013.

The trial was postponed from last October due to scheduling conflicts.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 911 operators got a call from Steen around 8:15 a.m. on November 6, 2013, asking for help at a home along the 6200 block of River Road in Richfield.

Steen told investigators then that he had found his grandfather and mother in the driveway and yard area behind the home.

Officials said 87-year-old World War II veteran J.D. Furr had been murdered, and his daughter, 62-year-old Sandra Steen, had been assaulted.

The warrants released state that Furr was beaten to death with a gardening hoe. The tool was found lying beside him, along with his wallet which had been emptied of cash.

Sandra Steen was rushed to Stanly Memorial Hospital in an ambulance before being taken by helicopter to another area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Officials say she is undergoing rehabilitation due to the injuries that she suffered in the assault, which included head trauma, broken ribs, and hypothermia.

According to the warrants in the case, once she was able to talk well enough Sandra Steen told investigators that her son had been at the house the night of the attacks to repair a ceiling fan.

The warrants also state that Sandra Steen said she and Furr had loaned Jeff money, and that the night before she told him a payment was due a week later on one of the loans.

She said that the night of the assaults, she went to an outside building and was grabbed from behind and choked when returning to the house. She fought back and scratched her assailants arm before blacking out, the warrants state.

Jeff Steen told investigators that he received scratches on his arm from his mother while trying to help her when he found her the next morning.

During another interview she told investigators that she struggled to make it back in the house several times in the middle of the night, but passed out. The next morning Jeff was standing over her "looking to see if she was alive," she told investigators.

The day of the incident, Steen was at the scene and spoke to WBTV about discovering his mother and grandfather.

"I asked her several times, she just said she was attacked from behind," he said. "It's hard to see someone you love like that, my mom, she grabbed me and she told me to help, that's all she said, help."

Steen would have inherited the grandfather's property, according to an affidavit.

