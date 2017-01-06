Roy Cooper authorizes State of Emergency for North Carolina ahead of winter storm

In a press conference Friday morning, Roy Cooper stated he has authorized a State of Emergency for all counties in North Carolina ahead of the winter storm.

The storm is slated to hit the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday morning.

Cooper urged residents to stay off of the road during and after the storm. The Highway Patrol has been ordered to inspect every abandoned vehicle on the side of the road to maker sure they are vacant. All of the vehicles will then be towed.

He said the state is prepared to make sure people are safe and the National Guard is ready if needed.

