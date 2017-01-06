Roy Cooper authorizes State of Emergency for North Carolina ahead of winter storm

The incident was a reported assault that took place shortly before 2 a.m. on Stoneybrook Court, officers say.More >>
A missing North Carolina teen who might be with her 25-year-old ex-boyfriend made contact with police on Saturday afternoon, officials say.More >>
According to the Gastonia Police Department, 21-year-old Quajuae Alexus Kennedy succumbed to her injuries at the Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem Saturday night.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection to intentionally setting a fire at a Indian grocery store in east Charlotte Thursday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested 32-year-old Curtis Flournoy as the suspect in the arson. Police said they received information identifying Flournoy as the suspect. PREVIOUS: Man wanted in east Charlotte Indian store arson, left note signed 'White America' Police said a fire was set to the Central Market, described as a Nepali In...More >>
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 9:30 p.m. on Memorial Park Road.More >>
