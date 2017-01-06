Man charged following crash that killed three in Chester Co.

A man has been charged following a crash in October that killed three people in Chester County.

Joseph Dewayne Knox, 42, is charged with for three felony DUI causing death.

According to SCHP, the crash, involving two cars, happened on Saluda Road.

Troopers said Knox was headed South on Saluda Road when it lost control and veered into northbound lanes before striking another a pickup truck.

Anthony Roof, 46, Willie Perry, 76, and Sir Lawrence Darby, 53, were killed in the collision. Several others were hurt in the collision.

The Chester County coroner said Roof was a passenger in the van that crossed the center line. Perry was the driver of the pickup truck and Darby was a passenger.

