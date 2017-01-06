Investigators believe house was purposely set on fire in Salisbury

Investigators believe a house in Salisbury was purposely set on fire Friday morning.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing flames coming from a house on E. Franklin Street around 6 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and found a car parked in the driveway. They contained the fire and searched the house, but the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

Police are now conducting an investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.