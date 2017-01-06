Snow is coming, every county in our viewing area now under Winter Storm Warning - LIVE report on WBTV

Good morning everyone! Happy Friday!

This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. We're on your side making sure you're updated on everything you need to know about the incoming snow storm headed our way.

JUST IN: Our entire viewing is now under a Winter Storm Warning right now. The snow will be arriving in the Carolinas as early as midnight. There could be anywhere from 2-4" to 4-6" of snow that falls depending on where you live in the Charlotte metro and points surrounding the city.

The newest model that will help us fine tune some number will come in at 5 a.m. We update the forecast more often than anyone else, every seven minutes so you don't have to wait.

TEAM COVERAGE: There has been a major effort by local officials in the last 24 hours to make sure roads and bridges in the area are treated before the snow comes. We're also seeing that mad rush to local stores to stock up on goods. WBTV reporters Mark Davenport and Micah Smith will be reporting live on the preps taking place today and what YOU should be doing in and around your home so you're family is safe. We also have Meteorologist Chris Larson who will be posting blogs this morning. They're a must read and he'll let you know where to go online to find them.

ALERT: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are operating on a NORMAL schedule today. After-school activities will be canceled in anticipation of the storm.

We're showing you the emotional memorial for 14-year-old Anthony Frazier. He's the victim in one of the four homicide cases being investigated in Charlotte right now. Hear what his family has to say about the young man's life. We have NEW information to share about what happened that fateful night.

More powerful testimony will be given today in the sentencing phase of the trial for murderer Dylann Roof. Former NC senator Malcolm Graham is expected to take the stand today.

