Shoppers prepare for winter storm this weekend

With the countdown to the first snow of the season underway, some in Charlotte seem to be feeling the pressure of Mother Nature’s clock.

Many shoppers could be seen grabbing last minute supplies at stores in the Park Road Shopping Center Thursday night.

“It’s kind a like the Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year’s crowd where people just run around with their heads cut off and they don’t know if they’ve ever been in a grocery store before,” said shopper Christa Harris. “It’s a little insanity.”

Harris was visiting Harris Teeter Thursday to get some normal household items.

“I’m stuck in lines. There’s no cheese, there’s no meat,” described Harris.

Just down the block at Blackhawk Hardware, there was another rush for snow supplies and sleds.

“It has been a sea of people coming in and children and families just grabbing discs and grabbing toboggans and grabbing ice melt, anything just getting ready for the snow,” said Wade Goode, an employee at the store.

He said the store sold out of sleds and snow shovels Thursday. They were also selling a lot of ice melt bags.

“Very rarely do we get snow, but when it does come - even an inch, it’s just fantastic,” said Goode.

Not only is the impending storm good for businesses, it’s a bonus for students hoping to get a snow day Monday.

“It’s gonna be fun because there’s probably not gonna be any school,” said student Ahsiya Robinson.

Blackhawk Hardware said they expect to get more snow supplies in-stock Friday, but they warn customers that they main run out of them quickly.

