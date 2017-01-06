QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Royals Men's Basketball Game Against Lincoln Moved to Monday

Queens Matchup with Lincoln Memorial Moved to Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Saturday afternoon’s doubleheader between Queens University of Charlotte and Lincoln Memorial University has been moved to Monday evening due to inclement weather. The women’s game will be played at 6 p.m. and the men’s game will follow at 8 p.m.

Additionally, Youth Day has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 28 when the Royals welcome Carson-Newman College to Curry Arena for a basketball doubleheader.

