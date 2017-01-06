DAVIDSON WILDCATS: Wildcats Suffer Loss at George Washington in Men's Hoops

Wildcats Suffer 73-69 Setback at George Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points and George Washington drilled 11-of-18 3-pointers as the Colonials held off Davidson, 73-69, in Atlantic 10 men’s basketball action Thursday evening at the Charles E. Smith Center.

Peyton Aldridge paced the Wildcats with 20 points and 9 rebounds, while Jack Gibbs (16), Will Magarity (12) and Rusty Reigel (11) also added double figures.

After Jon Axel Gudmundsson’s triple gave the ‘Cats a 50-49 lead with 13:27 to play, George Washington (9-6, 1-1) responded with a 13-4 run and eventually stretched the margin back to nine, 69-60.

Davidson (7-6, 0-2) slowly chipped away at the deficit and got to within 71-69 with 20 seconds left on a Gibbs’ trey, but was unable to inch closer.

Despite shooting only 34.3 percent and trailing by as many as 10 in the opening period, Davidson went to the half down by just two, 35-33.

In addition to their impressive performance from behind the arc, the Colonials finished the contest shooting 49.1 percent and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats recorded 13 offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers, but shot just 39.1 percent from the floor.

Yuta Watanabe (14), Jordan Roland (13) and Jaren Sina (10) also contributed double digits for George Washington, which claimed last year’s postseason NIT title.

Up Next

Davidson will travel to Saint Louis for a 2 p.m. (ET) tip Sunday afternoon.

Joey Beeler

Sports Information Director

Davidson College