Dozens come together to remember slain 14-year-old

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the killing of a 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was shot in northeast Charlotte Monday night.

Anthony Frazier died on Tuesday at Carolinas Medical Center, and according to an uncle, his organs were donated to help others in need.

Frazier was shot around 10 p.m. while in a vehicle on Finchley Drive. He was then driven to a gas station on Eastway Drive near Sugar Creek Road.

RELATED: Kannapolis officer's 14-year-old son killed in Charlotte shooting

Police said he had been visiting with family in Charlotte to celebrate his birthday.

Officers have not said whether the boy was the intended target of the shooting, or what may have led up to the violence. Police say two men were running away after being spotted near the home of family Frazier was visiting when they fired a shot.

Thursday night dozens gathered on the football field of Kannapolis Middle School to remember Frazier's life.

“He was amazing. If you needed help, go to him. So helpful,” said Amare Haynie, a friend of Anthony's. “Amazing, great guy. Funniest guy I have ever met.”

Several of Frazier's good friends shared memories and stories of him while they lit candles and released balloons.

“If he was here right now, I would just like to give him a big hug. That is all. Not say anything,” said Kheni Biggs.

“Anthony was like a brother to me. I do not have a problem calling him that. I still call him that to this day. He loved me and I loved him,” said Tyreik Harris, a good family friend. “His smile, his jokes, his laughter... everything about him.”

Tears filled the eyes of so many young students. Frazier was the son of a Kannapolis police officer as well as a standout athlete and student.

“He didn’t care what other people think about him. He would just move forward,” said Isiah Black, a close friend of Frazier's. “I just love him man, as a brother.”

The City of Kannapolis is collecting money for funeral costs. They simply ask that check or cash be brought to the government center.

RELATED: CMPD increases reward to $15,000 in death of Anthony Frazier

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.