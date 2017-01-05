Hunting snow staples - | WBTV Charlotte

Hunting snow staples

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

The bread and milk rush is on—grocery stores are getting mobbed by hordes hunting snow staples. We’re getting reports of 20 minute waits just to check out at one Harris Teeter tonight.

While many predictions of past snows have gone bust, this one has our meteorologists saying we should get 2” at least, maybe much more. Each day this week, that snow total has risen. 

There will be school at CMS tomorrow, but all after school activities are canceled in anticipation of the storm.

A Union County mother was wounded by a bullet fired by her toddler son. She’s expected to be okay.  The little boy’s father is a police officer and he has been placed on administrative leave.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Charlotte murder rate not far off from record

    Charlotte murder rate not far off from record

    Saturday, April 8 2017 10:09 PM EDT2017-04-09 02:09:37 GMT
    (Christian Flores | WBTV)(Christian Flores | WBTV)
    Mothers of Murdered Offspring's Judy Williams says she has organized too many of these vigils for the families and friends of murder victims. On Saturday, it was a balloon release vigil for 14-year-old Taylor Smith, the east Charlotte girl who was shot and killed in a park Monday. "That's just troubling to my spirit," Williams said. Smith's murder happened in Mount Holly, but across the Mecklenburg County border, Charlotte has seen a violent first three months of the...More >>
    Mothers of Murdered Offspring's Judy Williams says she has organized too many of these vigils for the families and friends of murder victims. On Saturday, it was a balloon release vigil for 14-year-old Taylor Smith, the east Charlotte girl who was shot and killed in a park Monday. "That's just troubling to my spirit," Williams said. Smith's murder happened in Mount Holly, but across the Mecklenburg County border, Charlotte has seen a violent first three months of the...More >>

  • Dozens of animals find homes through Bring Me Home Carolinas adoption event

    Dozens of animals find homes through Bring Me Home Carolinas adoption event

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:17 PM EDT2017-04-08 23:17:10 GMT
    Jewel (Source: Humane Society of Union County)Jewel (Source: Humane Society of Union County)

    According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control, in total, 21 dogs, five cats and one rabbit were adopted on Saturday. 

    More >>

    According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control, in total, 21 dogs, five cats and one rabbit were adopted on Saturday. 

    More >>

  • Man identified in fatal Statesville crash

    Man identified in fatal Statesville crash

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-04-08 23:38:15 GMT
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic

    According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Broad Street. 

    More >>

    According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Broad Street. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly