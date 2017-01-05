Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
The bread and milk rush is on—grocery stores are getting mobbed by hordes hunting snow staples. We’re getting reports of 20 minute waits just to check out at one Harris Teeter tonight.
While many predictions of past snows have gone bust, this one has our meteorologists saying we should get 2” at least, maybe much more. Each day this week, that snow total has risen.
There will be school at CMS tomorrow, but all after school activities are canceled in anticipation of the storm.
A Union County mother was wounded by a bullet fired by her toddler son. She’s expected to be okay. The little boy’s father is a police officer and he has been placed on administrative leave.
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control, in total, 21 dogs, five cats and one rabbit were adopted on Saturday.More >>
According to the Statesville Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Broad Street.More >>
The Rock Hill Fire Department tweeted that the fire was under control shortly before 3:30 p.m.More >>
As police continued this weekend to investigate a hate crime and arson at an east Charlotte store, some in the community are trying to raise money for the shop owner to repair his business. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still looking for a man who set fire to a store in east Charlotte and left behind a racist note for the store’s owner. PREVIOUS: Man wanted in east Charlotte Indian store arson, left note signed 'White America' The man threw a rock into Centr...More >>
