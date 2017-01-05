Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

The bread and milk rush is on—grocery stores are getting mobbed by hordes hunting snow staples. We’re getting reports of 20 minute waits just to check out at one Harris Teeter tonight.

While many predictions of past snows have gone bust, this one has our meteorologists saying we should get 2” at least, maybe much more. Each day this week, that snow total has risen.

There will be school at CMS tomorrow, but all after school activities are canceled in anticipation of the storm.

A Union County mother was wounded by a bullet fired by her toddler son. She’s expected to be okay. The little boy’s father is a police officer and he has been placed on administrative leave.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!