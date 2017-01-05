Molly's Kids: UNC-Charlotte sophomore dies of Leukemia

Email just came in that stopped everything.

It was about Jack Bretz. Attached is a picture of us in September 2013. He'd just been diagnosed with Pre-B Lymphoblastic Leukemia... days after he began his sophomore year at UNC-Charlotte. We met at a tailgate party to raise money for pediatric cancer.

Great guy. Could instantly tell.

Jack's mom didn't say much in her short note.

"Molly, I wanted to let you know Jack died Monday," typed Lucia Bretz. "He was a fighter the whole time. We are having his visitation and funeral at Calvary Church on Friday between 6p-9p and Saturday at 2p. Can you help me get the word out?"

How horrible for a mother to have to worry about "getting the word out".

Yes. Of course.

In the picture Jack was 19... three years later he was 22, a junior at UNC-C who was studying finance with a concentration in accounting and a proud member of Sigma Phi Epsilon UNC Charlotte fraternity. Those guys were dedicated to him, and he to them. They hosted various events to show Jack encouragement.

More on "Jack's Army" Facebook >> https://www.facebook.com/groups/998749636919102/

Here's Jack's original 2013 #MollysKids post >> http://tinyurl.com/ooasg7b

We are so sorry, Lucia. Do whatever you need with this post to spread the word and email me if you need anything else. Most of all please know lots of us are sending huge thoughts your way.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**