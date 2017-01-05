CMPD increases reward to $15,000 in death of Anthony Frazier

On Thursday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department increased the reward to $15,000 for any information that leads to the arrests of the suspects in the murder of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier.

Frazier was shot on Monday and died at Carolinas Medical Center on Tuesday. Police said he was returning from a birthday celebration with his family when two people were in a bush near the home. Those individuals ran away but fired as they did, hitting Frazier.

“We have very few leads right now. Very little to go on,” said Captain Cecil Brisbon with CMPD. “I am pleading, I am begging, I am asking to please help this family.”

Frazier was the son of a Kannapolis police officer.

“Someone just acting impulsively and doing something that just shattered an entire family," said Frazier's uncle. “So motive? What motive? He was out celebrating his birthday, just came back from dinner. What's the motive for that?”

The family said Frazier was a leader in both the classroom and at home.

“Anthony had a 10-year-old sister. That was her best friend. That was her best friend,” said Anthony's uncle.

Police are looking for two black men in their early 20s or late teens. Police said one was wearing a grey hoodie. The shooting took place on Finchley Drive.

Frazier's family said the young boy was an organ donor, and they learned Wednesday that their son helped save the lives of others.

“Anthony was an organ donor," the uncle said. "And because of what he's given... he may actually save several other family members from experiencing the same loss that we're experiencing today.”

