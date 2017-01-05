Wintry weather forecast postpones governor’s inauguration events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A forecast of frozen precipitation for Raleigh has forced organizers to postpone Saturday’s Governor’s inaugural events.

The Oaths of Office for the Council of State Officers has been moved to the Executive Mansion Friday.

On Wednesday, many events were moved indoors.

The Inaugural Parade has been canceled and may be rescheduled for a later date.

Saturday evening festivities, including the Governor’s Ball, are still on as planned, the Junior League confirmed.