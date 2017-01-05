SCDOT prepares roads for winter weather in York County

Ahead of winter weather, crews will continue to pre-treat Interstate 77 and major roads in York County with a salt/brine mixture Friday morning.

South Carolina Department of Transportation trucks began spreading the brine Thursday morning. Beginning Friday, around 100 SCDOT workers in the York County office will rotate in 12-hour shifts to prepare for snow and ice.

“We are preparing for a heavier storm than initially anticipated,” said Steven Diamond with SCDOT.

Trucks with brine tanks will return to the interstate and primary roads, like U.S. and state highways Friday morning.

Drivers are urged to give the trucks some distance for safety. The vehicles can only go about 40 mph, Diamond said.

“They can’t go too fast or else there’s not enough brine on the road to prevent the ice from forming,” said Diamond.

Once the precipitation falls, trucks with plows and sand spreaders will be out to clear roads.

“You’ll see sand on the road for traction, and then the plow attachments to brush the slush and ice and snow off on the shoulder,” said Diamond.

Drivers saw Rock Hill city crews out in the downtown area spreading the mixture too. A truck pre-treated the entrance to the Rock Hill Police Department.

“They prepare for it, which is good to know. Even when just the imposing threat of ice comes, they’re preparing the roads because even the drivers down here, they’re not used to the ice,” said Michelle Welter, who now lives in South Carolina but grew up in Wisconsin.

The SCDOT yard in York County stores the brine mixture at its facility for other municipalities like Rock Hill, Diamond said.

According to a news release from the SCDOT, the State Highway Emergency Patrol will continue 24-hour per day operations during the storm.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.