Person taken to hospital after shooting in northeast Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte Thursday.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2300 block of W. Sugar Creek Road, near Rumple Road. Medic confirmed the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.