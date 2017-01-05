CMS to operate on normal schedule Friday, after-school events ca - | WBTV Charlotte

CMS to operate on normal schedule Friday, after-school events canceled

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released the following press release Thursday afternoon:

As of this evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is planning to operate on a normal schedule Friday, Jan. 6. Buses will run routes and schools will operate on a normal schedule. CMS will continue to monitor forecasted winter storm weather and road conditions to determine the best course of action for students and staff.

As a proactive measure, all after-school and evening events on Friday are being cancelled, and all athletic activities and Community Use of School events for Saturday and Sunday also are being cancelled.

CMS will continue to work with NCDOT, Charlotte DOT, law enforcement and other city and county agencies throughout the night to assess weather patterns and road conditions across our county. We will use the CMS website, Connect5 messages and news and social media to keep families informed of any changes to normal district operations should conditions worsen Friday.
 
Again, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is planning to operate on a normal schedule Friday, Jan. 6.

    •   
