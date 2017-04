Charlotte, NC - Sunday's game between the USCAA #17 Johnson & Wales men's basketball team and USCAA rival The Apprentice School has been postponed due to impending weather.

The game was originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Both schools will attempt to reschedule the game later in the season.

The Wildcats will shift their attention to Tuesday as they host USCAA #10 Warren Wilson College at the Wildcat Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.