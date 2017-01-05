WBTV Sports Overtime: Final FFN Top 10 of 2016 Season - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: Final FFN Top 10 of 2016 Season

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
With the high school football season over and the state champions crowned, here is the final FFN Top 10 for the 2016 season and congrats to the team of the year, the Shelby Golden Lions.

For the rest of the 10, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

