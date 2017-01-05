Rowan, Cabarrus prepare for slick roads

State and local road crews are working to be ready for when wintry weather makes an expected appearance on Friday night and Saturday.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews are treating the region’s roads, bridges and overpasses.

NCDOT staff in Division 10, which includes Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Stanly and Union counties, have been placing on the division’s major highways, including I-77, I-85, I-485, U.S. 74 and other high-volume highways.

In Division 9, which includes Rowan County, the same steps are being taken.

Treatment operations should take most of the day Thursday. Crews will continue to monitor the forecast and will change or update response as needed.

In Concord, city crews spent much of Thursday putting plows on trucks and testing them. They also loaded up brine and began to spread it on streets throughout Concord.

The City of Kannapolis Public Works Department crews have been busy hooking up snowplows to trucks and loading the salt spreaders. Brining on the streets began this morning.

The City uses a salt brine system on the streets before a winter storm event to reduce ice sticking to the roads. Brine is applied to bridges, and problem road areas such as those with hills. Due to the sheer number of residential streets (over 340 miles) and a limited number of plows, the City concentrates its efforts on prepping and maintaining all major streets – especially those which lead to public facilities, such as hospitals, urgent cares, fire departments, the police department, and schools.

"These are heavy and difficult pieces of equipment to operate safely. A plow adds nearly 8 feet to the front length of a truck", said Public Works Director Wilmer Melton. "Motorists should be careful and give our crews plenty of room to work safely,” he added. “We encourage citizens to stay home. With the prediction, of not only snow but ice, the safest option is for everyone to stay off the streets.”

In Salisbury, Assistant Public Services Director Craig Powers says his team has been putting together a plan and a schedule that will be implemented on Friday morning.

“Well, we plan for the rest and then we scale back as needed." Powers said. "We’ve got everybody on standby and we’ll call in folks as we need them. If it blows past us, that’s fine, but if not, then we’re ready.”

On Friday Salisbury city crews will make sure the plows and road sanders are ready to roll.

