Teen accused of taking grandpa’s car in Lincolnton, crashing it in Myrtle Beach

A Lincoln County teen has been charged with stealing his grandparent’s luxury sedan, then wrecking it in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Jacob Gavin Richard, 17, is accused of taking the 2014 Chrysler 200LX on Aug. 25 while his grandparents, Joe and Patricia Brown, were asleep, officials said.

However, he is only now being charged with the theft because officials in Horry County, S.C., released Richard just this week from their jail.

Richard is accused of taking the car from his grandparents home in the 900 block of Calloway Road in Lincolnton after they went to bed. The couple told deputies they got up the next morning and the vehicle and their grandson were missing.

On Aug. 25, 2016, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified the vehicle had been recovered following a traffic accident in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Richard was driving the car at the time and charged in South Carolina with possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was released from the Horry County Detention Center days ago and waived his right to extradition back to N.C., officials said. Richard was transported back to Lincoln County on Jan. 4 and served with a warrant for larceny of motor vehicle.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.