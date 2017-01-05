Father shoots, kills son in Anson County

A father shot and killed his son in Anson County early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at 2624 Randall Road in Polkton.

Deputies arrived to find Isaac Peter Thomas, of Albemarle, lying in the driveway dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim's father, Isaac Braswell Thomas, 64, is charged with second-degree murder.

At this time, Thomas is released on a $100,000 secure bond. He will appear in Anson County District Court Jan. 10.

