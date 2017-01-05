NCDOT crews begin to brine major roadways, bridges ahead of snow

26 trucks filled with salt brine are on the major highways in Charlotte preparing for snow, according to NCDOT.

10 NCDOT trucks and more than 15 contractors started spreading salt brine just after morning rush hour Thursday ahead of the snow storm expected in the Carolinas.

Brian Davis, a senior maintenance engineer with NCDOT, said his crews will "brine every inch of their routes before returning to yard for the day."

Officials with NCDOT are planning on holding a press conference Friday to update the public on their preparations.



In the DOT yard off Rozelles Ferry Rd. crews filled trucks with brine mixture overnight and are currently mixing more salt brine to replenish what they're putting on the roads today.

According to WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin, forecasting two days in advance, areas northwest of Charlotte across the Catawba Valley and Foothills are expecting to see between 1" - 2" of snowfall.

The best estimate closer to Charlotte and in eastern and southeastern sections of North Carolina is 2" – 4”+ of snowfall.

RELATED: FIRST ALERT: A Winter Storm Watch is now in effect

People in the foothills are also preparing for the snow. In Caldwell County, the DOT yard got four thousand gallons of brine delivered Wednesday morning and they expect to use every ounce of it.

Current plans in the western counties have crews on the roads first thing Thursday morning to brine Highway 321.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.