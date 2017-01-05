Winter Storm Watch changed to Warning for Rowan

Lucy catches a whiff of snow in the air, and on the ground in Salisbury last year. (David Whisenant-WBTV)

The National Weather Service has now changed the Winter Storm Watch into a Winter Storm Warning for Rowan County.

The watch is in effect from 7:00 pm Friday until 1:00 pm on Saturday afternoon.

Rain during the day on Friday is expected to change to snow in the late afternoon or evening, and then continue on Saturday before tapering off on Saturday afternoon.

Accumulations in Rowan County are expected to be between 4 and 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Roads are likely to be covered and there may be scattered power outages.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.







