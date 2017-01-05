More arrests made in alleged break-in ring

More arrests have been made by investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office in what they call a break-in ring responsible for several crimes over the last few months.

One arrest was made in late December, and at that time investigators said more arrests were likely.

On Wednesday Kadett Kirkman Wilson, 41, of Long Ferry Road, was charged with possession of stolen goods and accessory after the fact. Bond was set at $25,000.

Stanley Lee Myers, 63, of Long Ferry Road, was charged with possession of stolen goods. Bond was set at $25,000.

Over the Christmas weekend, Jonathan Paul Holshouser was arrested and linked to several recent break-ins, including three break-ins to the Raja Mart on Mooresville Road that occurred in August.

Detectives also linked Holshouser to the Gold Hill Market break-in in December, and the recent Mooresville Road, Salisbury Dollar General Store break-in in which the safe was taken from the store.

According to the arrest warrants, Wilson and Myers were found to be in possession of the cash and the safe stolen from the Salisbury Dollar General.

Investigators say Holshouser was also determined to be involved in the December attempted larceny of the ATM at the Food Lion Credit Union on Harrison Road, as well as the larceny of the truck used to destroy this ATM machine.

During the course of this investigation, detectives say stolen property was discovered from Iredell County, along with a safe stolen from a Dollar General break-in in Davie County.

