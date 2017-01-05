New road with multiple lanes proposed for Salisbury at Bendix Drive and Faith Road

The state Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next week to present plans for a new road proposed for Salisbury.

The project proposes a new roadway from Bendix Drive (S.R. 2576) to Faith Road (S.R. 1006) and a new roadway from Faith Road (S.R. 1006) to U.S. 52 (East Innes Street) at Newsome Road.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center located at 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue South in Salisbury.

According to NCDOT, the purpose of these projects is to improve traffic flow, safety, and accessibility to commercial areas. Interested citizens may attend at any time during the above mentioned hours.

NCDOT and City of Salisbury representatives will be available to answer questions and listen to comments regarding the projects.

The opportunity to submit written comments will also be provided at the meeting or via phone, email, or mail by January 27, 2017. Comments received will be taken into consideration as the project develops.

No formal presentation will be made.

Project information and materials can be viewed as they become available online at http://www.ncdot.gov/projects/publicmeetings.

For additional information on the project, contact Brett Abernathy, P.E., NCDOT Division Project Development Team Leader by mail: 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27127, by phone: (336) 747-7800, or via email: jbabernathy@ncdot.gov.

For additional information on Project U-5820B, contact Wendy Brindle, City of Salisbury Director of Engineering by mail: P.O. Box 479, Salisbury, NC 28145, by phone: (704) 638-5201, or via email: wbrin@salisburync.gov.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact; Caitlyn Ridge, P.E. via e-mail at ceridge1@ncdot.gov or by phone (919) 707-6091 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.