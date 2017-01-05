$500,000 bond for man with long criminal record

A Rowan County many with a criminal record that goes back to 1973 is being held in the Rowan County jail under a bond of $500,000 because he failed to appear in court.

Graham Hannah, 61, was jailed on Wednesday for failure to appear/comply.

Court records for Hannah show several stints in prison on various charges that first appear when he was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering in Rowan County in 1973.

Since then, there have been cases of breaking and entering with larceny, possession of stolen goods, drug possession, safe cracking, felony breaking and entering, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, assault on a female, credit card theft, and several counts of driving with a revoked license.

In 2012 Hannah was charged in Salisbury after a woman who was letting Hannah stay in her home claimed she walked in on Hannah sexually assaulting her 11-year-old daughter.

A Salisbury Police report said the girl’s mother immediately called police when she found the two. Officers caught Hannah after he fled to a nearby vacant home.

