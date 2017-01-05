$500,000 bond for man with long criminal record - | WBTV Charlotte

$500,000 bond for man with long criminal record

Rowan Sheriff's Office Rowan Sheriff's Office
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A Rowan County many with a criminal record that goes back to 1973 is being held in the Rowan County jail under a bond of $500,000 because he failed to appear in court.

Graham Hannah, 61, was jailed on Wednesday for failure to appear/comply.

Court records for Hannah show several stints in prison on various charges that first appear when he was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering in Rowan County in 1973.

Since then, there have been cases of breaking and entering with larceny, possession of stolen goods, drug possession, safe cracking, felony breaking and entering, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, assault on a female, credit card theft, and several counts of driving with a revoked license.

In 2012 Hannah was charged in Salisbury after a woman who was letting Hannah stay in her home claimed she walked in on Hannah sexually assaulting her 11-year-old daughter.

A Salisbury Police report said the girl’s mother immediately called police when she found the two. Officers caught Hannah after he fled to a nearby vacant home.

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Annual Report provides fascinating look at Rowan County

    Annual Report provides fascinating look at Rowan County

    Saturday, April 8 2017 12:01 PM EDT2017-04-08 16:01:03 GMT
    Source: Rowan CountySource: Rowan County

    Live in work in Rowan County?  How much do you actually know about the county? The new Annual Report has just been released by Rowan County manager Aaron Church, and it provides a fascinating and interesting look several aspects of the county.

    More >>

    Live in work in Rowan County?  How much do you actually know about the county? The new Annual Report has just been released by Rowan County manager Aaron Church, and it provides a fascinating and interesting look several aspects of the county.

    More >>

  • MURDOCK Study to enroll 850 for COPD study

    MURDOCK Study to enroll 850 for COPD study

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-04-08 15:44:56 GMT
    Jamie Todd, MD (Source: MURDOCK Study)Jamie Todd, MD (Source: MURDOCK Study)

    Duke University’s MURDOCK Study, the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced through a press release the launch of a new collaborative research effort to closely follow 850 people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 

    More >>

    Duke University’s MURDOCK Study, the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI) and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced through a press release the launch of a new collaborative research effort to closely follow 850 people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 

    More >>

  • HB2 may be dead. But it’s very much alive in Charlotte’s mayoral race.

    HB2 may be dead. But it’s very much alive in Charlotte’s mayoral race.

    Saturday, April 8 2017 11:44 AM EDT2017-04-08 15:44:26 GMT
    Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who is running for re-election, has been a staunch supporter of expanded legal rights for the LGBT community – and a critic of the House Bill 2 repeal deal. (Source: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who is running for re-election, has been a staunch supporter of expanded legal rights for the LGBT community – and a critic of the House Bill 2 repeal deal. (Source: John D. Simmons | The Charlotte Observer)

    Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who is seeking a second term, has been a staunch supporter of expanded legal rights for the LGBT community – and a critic of the House Bill 2 repeal deal that prohibits Charlotte and other cities from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances.

    More >>

    Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who is seeking a second term, has been a staunch supporter of expanded legal rights for the LGBT community – and a critic of the House Bill 2 repeal deal that prohibits Charlotte and other cities from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly