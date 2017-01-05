Person, dog injured after shots fired into home - | WBTV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A shooting has left one person and a dog injured in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to police, six shots were fired into a home on Water Mill Ct.

One person inside the home was shot in the knee, suffering from minor injuries.

The dog was shot in the neck but is expected to be fine.

Police are working to determine who did this.

