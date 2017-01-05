NEW: Person, dog injured after shots fired into home in Charlotte - Details on WBTV

Good morning to you on this Thursday from the WBTV News Morning Team. John Carter reporting to you this morning.

One person and a dog are injured this morning after shots were fired into a home in northeast Charlotte.

SNOW! It’s headed our way and city DOT crews are ready to start brining roads and making other preparations in anticipation of the winter weather. WBTV is your station for the best coverage of the snow that’s coming. Al Conklin is the most experienced morning meteorologist in Charlotte…and has your certified most accurate forecast. Our Mark Davenport will be LIVE with details on preparations underway and tips to help keep you and your family safe.

The new year is only five days old…and already there have been four homicides in Charlotte. We’ll be LIVE with more on the latest homicide, which happened on Stonefort Court in north Charlotte. We’ll also have details on a vigil for the 14-year-old who son of a Kannapolis police officer who was shot and killed in Charlotte earlier this week.

At least three people have been arrested in Burke County...after reports of shots being fired from one car into another along the interstate last night. Officers stopped the car on I-40 east at the Drexel Road exit.

The pastor of a church in southwest Charlotte has been arrested after police say he robbed at least nine businesses at gunpoint.

Heads up if you own a cat! There’s a voluntary recall involving cat food this morning. We’ll have the details.

Because of the winter weather headed our way…the committee organizing the North Carolina gubernatorial inauguration ceremonies has canceled the parade scheduled for the weekend.

In sports…Nicolas Batum had a season-high 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma Thunder 123-112 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Grayson Allen had 15 points and seven assists in his return from a one-game suspension for tripping an opponent, and No. 8 Duke routed Georgia Tech 110-57 on Wednesday night in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game before leaving the team to have back surgery.

