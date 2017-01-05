Gaston Co. deputy goes above and beyond for student who wanted an Xbox

A deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office went above and beyond the call of duty to help a local child Tuesday.

Harold Paul is a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Paul was at a local elementary school working as an off-duty School Resource Officer Tuesday when the good deed took place.

Paul said he has gotten to know several of the kids he interacts with and communicates with them frequently.

On Tuesday, he was talking to kids about what they had received from Santa for Christmas. One child told the deputy he hadn't received what he wanted - an Xbox. He said the child was upset that every other student seemed to have one.

The deputy then took it upon himself to make the little boy's Christmas wish come true.

Before the child left school for the day, Paul had returned with a new Xbox for the child. He said he purchased it with his own money.

"I hope he'll never forget that encounter that particular day. That's ultimately my hope," said Paul.

The deputy also hopes this good deed will shine a positive light on law enforcement officers.

"Hopefully this will shed a little bit of light on the good stuff we do, not always the bad, but we do good," said Paul.

Paul said he hopes the child remembers that the act of kindness came from a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.