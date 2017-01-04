WINGATE UNIVERSITY: Bulldogs Beat Coker College 54-38 Wednesday

Hartsville, S.C.----The Wingate University Bulldogs outscored Coker College 54-38 in the second half Wednesday night en route to a 99-84 road victory in South Atlantic Conference men's basketball action. Wingate wins its third straight, improving to 6-7 overall and 3-4 in the SAC. The Cobras fall to 5-8 overall and 2-5 in league play. The 99 points are a season high for the Bulldogs this year.



Senior forward Isiah Cureton (Waxhaw, N.C.) scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Wingate attack, adding 10 rebounds and two blocks while going seven-for-11 from the field. Senior forward Josh Dominguez (Matthews, N.C.) contributed 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while sophomore guard Mike Baez (Orlando, Fla.) added 20 points and six boards, going seven-for-10 from the field. Baez has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, scoring at least 20 points six times. Senior guard Anthanee Doyle (Holly Springs, N.C.) went six-for-six from the field, scoring 14 points while senior center Keith Griffin (Concord, N.C.) registered 10 points and five rebounds.



JaQuez Motley had 19 points and five assists to lead the Coker attack. Nathan Lemke added 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalal Abdul-Azeez contributed 12 points. Roman Hall added nine points for the Cobras.



Threes from Baez and Dominguez helped Wingate jump out to a 13-7 lead, while a Baez layup with 14 minutes to go made it 17-11. Coker countered with an 8-0 run, taking a 19-17 advantage on a three from Deshaun Leftwich. A jumper from Hall and free throw from Lemke put the Cobras on top by six at the 8:38 mark.



Wingate scored the next six points, tying it at 30 on a three-point play and triple from Cureton. A three from Abdul-Azeez put Coker back on top by three with 4:35 remaining in the half, but a Dominguez three put the 'Dogs on top 41-40 with two minutes to go. Two Motely free throws gave Coker a 46-43 lead in the final minute, but a Cureton bucket with 32 seconds left got the Bulldogs within a point at halftime.



A Baez three-point play gave Wingate a 53-50 lead early in the second half. The Bulldogs used a 9-0 run to push the lead to double figures seven minutes into the half. Doyle started the spurt with a bucket, while a Dominguez three and layup made it 67-54. A jumper from Hall got Coker back within nine, but the Bulldogs scored the next eight points to stretch the advantage to 17. Layups from Griffin and Dominguez started the spurt, while Griffin capped it at the 9:54 mark with a layup, making it 75-58.



Dominguez knocked down a three at the 4:59 mark to put Wingate on top by 19. A layup and free throw from Cureton made it 91-69 with 4:36 to go. A layup from Devarious Christian (Charlotte, N.C.) in the final minute gave the Bulldogs their largest lead of the night at 99-75.



Wingate shot 52.9 percent from the field on the night, its second-highest percentage of the season. The Bulldogs were nine-for-20 from three-point range (45 percent). The Cobras shot 43.1 percent from the field, hitting nine-of-25 shots from beyond the arc (37.5 percent). Wingate held a 44-35 rebounding advantage and a 14-5 edge in second chance points. Wingate turned 15 Coker turnovers into 24 points. The Bulldogs shot 57 percent from the field in the second half, holding Coker to 33.3 percent shooting.



The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday, traveling to Carson-Newman for a 4 p.m. start.