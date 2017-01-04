QUEENS UNIVERSITY: Queens Men's Basketball Moves to 13-0

No. 3 Queens Moves to 13-0

Box Score

SALISBURY, N.C. – No. 3 Queens University of Charlotte moved to a record setting 13-0 on the season after holding off Catawba College late to win 83-77 on the road. The win gives the Royals their best start in program history and their longest winning streak. Queens also remains unbeaten at 7-0 in South Atlantic Conference play. The Indians fall to 9-4 on the year and 3-4 in the league with the loss.

Knocking off the rust from the holiday break, Queens would see their largest lead of the half at 12:48 when Jalin Alexander scored three points the old-fashioned way to put the Royals ahead 14-7. However, Queens wasn’t able to put Catawba away as they cut the Royals’ lead to one, 28-27, with 5:19 to play. After a foul shot from Jared Hendryx and a three-pointer from Mike Davis extended Queens’ lead to five, 32-27, Catawba’s Jerrin Morrison knocked down a jumper to cut the margin to three with 4:17 left in the half. Fortunately for the Royals, that would be the Indians’ final bucket of the period as Queens went on to take a 38-32 lead into the locker room.

Despite extending their lead to 11, 43-32, early in the second, the Royals found themselves tied with the Indians at 50-50 with 11:21 to play. Catawba went on to take a 54-53 lead following a pair of foul shots from Jameel Taylor just over a minute later, but five unanswered points from Queens helped the visitors regain control of the game. The Indians then cut the lead to one but a pair of threes from Todd Withers during a 10-2 run would give Queens a 68-59 lead with 5:44 left in the game. Catawba closed the margin to four on numerous occasions in the closing minutes of play, but the Royals connected on 9-of-12 shots from the charity stripe in the final minute to secure the win.

Hendryx led the Royals tonight with a career-high 23 points. He also pulled down nine rebounds to lead Queens. Ike Agusi added 13 points and eight assists, while Davis totaled 11 points. Alexander and Withers each chipped in with 10 points. Withers grabbed seven boards, while Alexander tallied five.

The Indians were led by Taylor who totaled 24 points. KJ Arrington added 17 points, and Jerrin Morrison recorded 11 points.

The Royals will be back at home on Saturday, January 7 hosting Lincoln Memorial University in Curry Arena. Last season the Royals were swept in the home-and-home series falling 86-76 on the road and 92-66 at home. The Railsplitters went on to make it to the 2016 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship, falling to 2016 National Champion Augustana. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

Additionally, Saturday will be Youth Day with everyone under the age of 18 getting free admission into the game.

The Department of Athletics at Queens University of Charlotte is a leading NCAA Division II program in the United States distinguished by its commitment to transforming the lives of its students, and consistently competing at the highest possible levels. Housing 21 varsity level sports, the Royals are a member of the South Atlantic Conference with the men’s and women’s swimming teams competing in the Bluegrass Mountain Conference.

Queens University of Charlotte is a master’s-level university with a commitment to both liberal arts and professional studies. Located in the heart of Charlotte, Queens offers undergraduate, graduate and online degrees such as a highly regarded MBA program, a top-10 Low-Residency MFA program, and an online MSN-Clinical Nurse Leader degree. The university serves approximately 2,250 students through its College of Arts and Sciences, McColl School of Business, Wayland H. Cato, Jr. School of Education, James L. Knight School of Communication, Hayworth School of Graduate and Continuing Studies and Andrew Blair College of Health which features the Presbyterian School of Nursing.

Queens University of Charlotte Name Usage Guidelines



(Preferred)

Queens University of Charlotte

