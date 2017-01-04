I-485 Oakdale Rd exit to open in two weeks

What was supposed to open in November is behind, and its causing frustration for business owners in the area. The on and off ramps from Oakdale Road onto I-485 in north Charlotte are still closed.

The manager of Sunset Hill Golf Course Jeff Peck says it’s long overdue, adding the opening of the ramps should boost nearby businesses.

NC DOT spokeswoman Jen Thompson said the department is three weeks behind. The main delay comes from the signage which had to be custom-ordered. The holidays and inclement weather has not helped.

Thompson said the main signs will be going up this Sunday on I-485 so people know where the exit is, barring any weather the exits should be up in two weeks.

"There will be some lane closures necessary after we open it up to put down permanent lane markings," said Thompson, "but traffic should still be able to get through the intersection."

