I-485 Oakdale Rd exit to open in two weeks - | WBTV Charlotte

I-485 Oakdale Rd exit to open in two weeks

(Stefanie Ponte | WBTV) (Stefanie Ponte | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

What was supposed to open in November is behind, and its causing frustration for business owners in the area. The on and off ramps from Oakdale Road onto I-485 in north Charlotte are still closed.

The manager of Sunset Hill Golf Course Jeff Peck says it’s long overdue, adding the opening of the ramps should boost nearby businesses.

NC DOT spokeswoman Jen Thompson said the department is three weeks behind. The main delay comes from the signage which had to be custom-ordered. The holidays and inclement weather has not helped.

Thompson said the main signs will be going up this Sunday on I-485 so people know where the exit is, barring any weather the exits should be up in two weeks.

"There will be some lane closures necessary after we open it up to put down permanent lane markings," said Thompson, "but traffic should still be able to get through the intersection."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Kings Mountain woman claims card skimmer cost her a thousand dollars

    Kings Mountain woman claims card skimmer cost her a thousand dollars

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:58:56 GMT

    A woman from Kings Mountain thinks her debit card information was stolen by a skimming device at a Charlotte gas station. 

    More >>

    A woman from Kings Mountain thinks her debit card information was stolen by a skimming device at a Charlotte gas station. 

    More >>

  • Large fire reported at textile plant in Indian Land

    Large fire reported at textile plant in Indian Land

    (John Sparks | WBTV)(John Sparks | WBTV)

    The fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. at the Keer America building on the 9600 block of Old Bailes Road.

    More >>

    The fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. at the Keer America building on the 9600 block of Old Bailes Road.

    More >>

  • Good News: Loving home and cuddles wanted

    Good News: Loving home and cuddles wanted

    Friday, April 7 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-04-07 23:55:29 GMT

    A concrete kennel is no place for a puppy and kitties aren’t meant to live their lives in cages. That’s why CMPD’s Animal Care and Control is one of several shelters in our area offering either reduced adoption fees, or in some cases, no adoption fees, for the event on Saturday.

    More >>

    A concrete kennel is no place for a puppy and kitties aren’t meant to live their lives in cages. That’s why CMPD’s Animal Care and Control is one of several shelters in our area offering either reduced adoption fees, or in some cases, no adoption fees, for the event on Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly