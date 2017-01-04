Wednesday night update on the impending snow

Here is your late-evening update on the impending snow heading our way this upcoming weekend.

The latest data as of 10:45 p.m. Wednesday continues to fluctuate appreciably with respect to final snowfall accumulations. But what it is not doing is suggesting we might miss the snow.

In fact, the biggest remaining question is the over/under, which we're setting at 3" now. Will the snow amounts remain below 3", or could they go higher?

ARCHIVE PHOTOS: Snow, ice hit Charlotte in January 2016

The answer remains elusive and as always it will depend on where you live, and on the final track (and footprint) of the storm center. The highest odds at this point would point to lighter snow amounts northwest of Charlotte, and heavier amounts southeast of Charlotte. This is due to the storm's southerly track over north Florida.

The outset of the precipitation Friday evening may indeed be rain, shifting to wet snow later that night and eventually a powdery snow by Saturday morning. Sleet and Freezing Rain do not appear to be a significant component in this weather system.

So at this early point, still three days in advance, our highest confidence puts areas northwest of Charlotte across the Catawba Valley and Foothills in a 1" - 2" range right now. If you live closer to Charlotte and in our eastern and southeastern sections, 2" - 4" is our best estimate at this time. Keep in mind, this is still subject to change as we continue to work hard on getting a better handle on this system (which honestly hasn't even developed yet!).

From there, the big concern will be cold temperatures. We will fall to the teens by Sunday morning. That means anything that falls on Saturday won't be melting. We will reach the upper 30s on Sunday afternoon but we're back to the teens by Monday morning. Black ice will certainly be a concern.

PREVIOUS BLOG: Snow looking more likely for the weekend

TRACK THE STORM with the free WBTV Weather App!



Search "WBTV" in the app store or click here for download links.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.