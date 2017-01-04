Three in custody after shots fired into vehicle on I-40 in Burke - | WBTV Charlotte

Three in custody after shots fired into vehicle on I-40 in Burke County

(Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV) (Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)
(Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV) (Steve Ohnesorge | WBTV)
BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Three people were taken into custody Wednesday after shots were fired into a vehicle on the interstate, according to officials.

The incident happened along Interstate 40. Officers said the bullets fired from the suspects' vehicle narrowly missed the two people in the other vehicle.

That suspect vehicle was stopped on the eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Drexel Road exit. Police said a 22-caliber handgun and drugs were found inside the vehicle.

No names, a possible motive or charges have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Kings Mountain woman claims card skimmer cost her a thousand dollars

    Kings Mountain woman claims card skimmer cost her a thousand dollars

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:58:56 GMT

    A woman from Kings Mountain thinks her debit card information was stolen by a skimming device at a Charlotte gas station. 

    More >>

    A woman from Kings Mountain thinks her debit card information was stolen by a skimming device at a Charlotte gas station. 

    More >>

  • Large fire reported at textile plant in Indian Land

    Large fire reported at textile plant in Indian Land

    (John Sparks | WBTV)(John Sparks | WBTV)

    The fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. at the Keer America building on the 9600 block of Old Bailes Road.

    More >>

    The fire broke out before 9:30 p.m. at the Keer America building on the 9600 block of Old Bailes Road.

    More >>

  • Good News: Loving home and cuddles wanted

    Good News: Loving home and cuddles wanted

    Friday, April 7 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-04-07 23:55:29 GMT

    A concrete kennel is no place for a puppy and kitties aren’t meant to live their lives in cages. That’s why CMPD’s Animal Care and Control is one of several shelters in our area offering either reduced adoption fees, or in some cases, no adoption fees, for the event on Saturday.

    More >>

    A concrete kennel is no place for a puppy and kitties aren’t meant to live their lives in cages. That’s why CMPD’s Animal Care and Control is one of several shelters in our area offering either reduced adoption fees, or in some cases, no adoption fees, for the event on Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly