Three in custody after shots fired into vehicle on I-40 in Burke County

Three people were taken into custody Wednesday after shots were fired into a vehicle on the interstate, according to officials.

The incident happened along Interstate 40. Officers said the bullets fired from the suspects' vehicle narrowly missed the two people in the other vehicle.

That suspect vehicle was stopped on the eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Drexel Road exit. Police said a 22-caliber handgun and drugs were found inside the vehicle.

No names, a possible motive or charges have been released.

