2"-3" snow?

How’s a 60-percent chance of 2”-3” of snow grab you? Our First Alert Weather team says the chances for that kind of snowfall this weekend have doubled in the past 24 hours. There are new snow models that Eric Thomas will discuss at 11:00.

From the really? category-- A Southwest Charlotte pastor arrested after police say he robbed at least 9 businesses at gunpoint. Tonight that pastor is behind bars.

We’re asking NCDOT why the exit at Oakdale Road off I-485 still isn’t open after months of construction delays. It was supposed to be finished last November.

A motorcyclist send us video of an NC Trooper speeding past him on busy I-485. This happened on New Year’s Day on wet pavement, which made the trooper’s vehicle look like it was leaving a vapor trail behind.

