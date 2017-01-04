Person killed in shooting in northwest Charlotte

One person was killed in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday evening. Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 6200 block of Stonefort Court. Officers said the male victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police believe the victim lived in the home where he was shot according to Major Gerald Smith with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Smith said that officers think there are two witnesses to the crime and one of them was inside of the home when the shooting happened. He said the victim came outside after the shooting looking for help.

It is the fourth homicide of 2017. Police spoke about the violent beginning to the new year.

“It was a rough year for the department last year, for the profession of law enforcement, but we have a feeling of being hopeful that things will get better. Four (homicides) in the fourth day of the year - we believe that the trend will turn around and stop,” said Smith.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

Smith said that officers have received some descriptions of a vehicle that may be linked to the suspect. He said officers are working to verify those vehicle descriptions before releasing them to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

