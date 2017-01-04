Molly's Kids: Robert Gilmore gives back a year after his death - | WBTV Charlotte

Molly's Kids: Robert Gilmore gives back a year after his death

(Photos courtesy family) (Photos courtesy family)
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

It has been a year of adjustment for the family of Robert Stephen Gilmore, one of our longtime #MollysKids from Salisbury. He died last February. 

Last week his mom, dad and stepmom returned to Brenner Children's Hospital to give back to others now in the same tough position they were a year ago.

They presented 40 gas cards -- worth $1000 -- to the Pediatric Oncology Department. They did so through the "SISI Robert Stephen Gilmore Childhood Cancer Initiative".

"In his memory, we ...will #KeepPounding," mom Wendy Baskins told me.

She sent these pictures. Few more below in comments.

Especially poignant was that Robert's nurse of SIXTEEN YEARS, Nancy Smith, was at the presentation.

Many of you loved Robert and followed his battle... cheering when Salisbury High School (North Carolina) gave him a diploma in the hospital. Thought you'd want to know his spirit is still spreading joy.

-Molly
--

Past posts on Robert >>

- February 11th, 2016: http://tinyurl.com/hukj9f7
- January 16th, 2016: http://tinyurl.com/z3s95uo
- October 19th, 2015: http://tinyurl.com/z8uxyeu
- Prom King post, May 2015: http://tinyurl.com/o2ehuhy
- Original #MollysKids, May 2015: http://tinyurl.com/pq85b3w

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

