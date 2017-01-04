Dylann Roof to jury: 'I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry'

Jurors in a Charleston, South Carolina courtroom heard Dylann Roof speak in his own words Wednesday.

Roof, who was convicted of killing nine people at Mother Emanuel AME church, was dressed in a sweater. He is choosing to represent himself during the death penalty phase.

He addressed the court for less than three minutes, stating, "I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry, I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed."

However, it wasn’t Roof’s words in the courtroom but rather what he wrote in a jailhouse journal that was revealed weeks after his arrest.

The convicted killer wrote, ”I would like to make it crystal clear I do not regret what I did.”

Charlotte attorney Henderson Hill was in the courtroom observing Roof’s opening statement, and feels he is mentally deficient.

“Guilt was never a question,“ Hill said. ”The only question that was live was, where do this racial ideology, this racist ideology - how does this intersect with this mental illness?”

In his opening statement, Assistant US Attorney Nathan Williams told the jury what Roof did justifies the death penalty.

“He killed nine people. He killed them because of the color of their skin. He killed them because they were less than people," the prosecutor said.

Much of the focus was spent on the loved ones sharing moments of the victims’ lives.

Jennifer Pinckney talked about the closeness she shared with her husband, Reverend Clementa Pinckney, who was one of the nine who died. She also shared with jurors how she hid in his office with her daughter once the shots were fired.

Also on the list to testify is former North Carolina senator Malcolm Graham who lost his sister, Cynthia Graham Hurd.

“This is part of the process, and my goal from the beginning was to seek justice,” Graham said.

The government is expected to call more than 30 witnesses during the death penalty phase. The proceedings are scheduled to last between seven and ten days.

