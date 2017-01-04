Snow looking more likely for the weekend

Snow is looking more likely for the weekend. Here’s what we know right now:

Cold air is settling in from the north. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s, while Friday highs will be in the mid 40s. By Saturday, the warmest air will be in the morning and we will get colder from there.

We could be in the 20s by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, a low pressure system (which hasn’t even formed yet) should be moving along the Gulf Coast on Friday. That will move across Florida and out into the Atlantic. The center of it will never move right through the Carolinas, but it will throw precipitation back our way.

Here's more of what we know:

Our best window of opportunity is Friday night into at least the early morning on Saturday. If you have travel plans in that time frame, you need to be on alert.

It looks like the heaviest precipitation will be to our southeast, closer to the coast where the storm will be.

Typically, the mountains get the most snow. That doesn’t look like the case this time, because it will be farther from the action.

As of now (and this could still change since we’re talking about a storm which hasn’t even started to form) we should likely expect 1-3” of snow by the end of the day on Saturday.

Cold air will set in for a while. We will fall to the teens Saturday and Sunday night so black ice could be an issue.

