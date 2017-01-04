NC foothills getting ready for winter storm

Karen Ceccato had a smile on her face as she walked through Union Square in Hickory Wednesday. The Long Island native was thinking of the snow that may be coming.

"The more the better!" she said.

Many people are hoping to see some snow, though some just want a little.

"Flurries are OK, but sticking? No," said Michael Thompson. He is worried about getting around on the roads if the bad weather sticks. "People just don't know how to drive in it."

Roads can be treacherous in snow and ice, but highway crews are taking aim at what may come.

In Caldwell County, if forecasts hold true overnight, crews will start spreading brine on Highway 321. In Hickory, Assistant Public Services Director Steven Miller said his drivers will hit the roads with brine late Thursday, as long as there is no rain.

Miller said the city has plenty of salt and plenty of equipment to handle the expected bad weather, but people will still need to be patient.

"We will tackle the main roads first before we go into the neighborhoods," he said.

How long that will take depends on how much precipitation falls and in what form. So far, he said, it's not clear what will happen, only that something appears to be coming.

He said the most important part of the city's bad weather plan "is to pay attention to the forecasts." Any change in that could mean changes to the city's plan.

Miller hopes to have a better idea of what will hit Hickory by Thursday afternoon.

