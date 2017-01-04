92-year-old woman fulfills dream of publishing a cookbook

At 92-years-old, a Winston-Salem woman just fulfilled a lifelong dream, and it’s something she’s sharing with the world.

Frances Murphy filled up more than 400 pages of a book with what she calls "a little bit of her heart." Recipes that span more than a century are the focus of the book, “Mom Murphy’s Treasured Recipes.”

“It’s not only been food for our bodies but love for our souls,” Murphy said as she described her cookbook.

Murphy had always dreamed of putting her collection of more than 600 recipes in a book for her family and friends. A family friend, Mike Simpson, helped her compile the hand-written recipes into a nicely bound book.

“I decided that at 92, if I didn’t do it soon, I might not get it done,” Murphy said.

Mrs. Murphy started cooking almost as soon as she could walk. Over the years, she stockpiled hundreds and hundreds of recipes, she’s used those dishes time and time again to serve up more than just food.

“Anytime we were able to get friends together to eat, we thought that was a treasured moment, and we’ve had many times like that,” Murphy said.

The book was finished printing just in time for her to give a special copy to each of her three sons.

“Baron and Julie opened theirs first, and the look that came over their faces was just awesome to me,” Murphy said.

That was the payoff for sure. Because publishing a cookbook full of cherished family recipes was about more than sharing food, it was about sharing love that will last for years to come.

Mrs. Murphy’s book is available for sale on Amazon. You can click here for the link.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.